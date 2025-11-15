'00s child stars who look completely unrecognizable, including The Grinch actress's edgy makeover

Amanda Bynes

© FilmMagic Amanda Bynes was a Nickelodeon star

Amanda has undergone a dramatic transformation since the '00s, when she was the reigning teen comedy queen. She first rose to fame on the sketch comedy show All That in the '90s, before fronting her own series, The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999 to 2002.

She epitomised the funny girl-next-door vibe with her glossy brunette hair and radiant smile, before she became a big-screen favourite with She's the Man (the greatest movie ever made in my humble opinion) and What A Girl Wants (Colin Firth stars as her dad – need I say more?). Her last acting role was in Easy A in 2011, before she retired from Hollywood altogether.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem," she tweeted in 2010. "If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first."

© GC Images Amanda retired from acting at 24 years old

In the years that followed, Amanda struggled with substance abuse and had frequent run-ins with the law. The former child star was placed under a conservatorship led by her parents in 2012, which remained in place for a full decade.

She released a statement after the conservatorship ended in 2022, which detailed her plans for the future. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter," she said. "I am excited about my upcoming endeavours – including my fragrance line – and look forward to sharing more when I can."

© FilmMagic Fans were shocked by her transformation

Since stepping away from acting, Amanda's look has changed significantly, and she's clearly enjoying the freedom to experiment (good for her!). The California native began to switch up her style with brightly coloured wigs and bold makeup looks, and even inked a heart tattoo on her cheek. Fans later declared that she looked worlds away from the Amanda they grew up with.

"This is Amanda Bynes!!???? What!??" one social media user wrote in 2024 after a photo of her with bleached blonde hair went viral. "NO WAY THAT’S AMANDA BYNES," said another, while a third commented, "My brain cannot comprehend Amanda Bynes' appearance now. Like how does that happen!!!!" I personally love that she feels comfortable enough in her skin after years of scrutiny to wear whatever she pleases – it's really the ultimate goal!