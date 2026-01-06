Lindsay Lohan showcases toned figure in new workout photo

Lindsay Lohan took fans inside her exercise routine on Monday with a black and white snapshot of her sitting cross-legged on a Reformer Pilates machine mid-workout. The mother of one showcased her svelte figure as she held her arms above her head, with the ropes attached to her hands.

Lindsay sported an all-black outfit for her workout, including a long-sleeved shirt and leggings, and wore her strawberry blonde hair back in a neat bun. She captioned the photo: "Strong body. Clear mind. Open heart. Hello new year," before adding a white heart emoji.

© Instagram Lindsay shared insight into her workout routine

Fans rushed to the comment section to wish her well, with one writing: "Looking forward to everything you have in store for 2026!" while another added: "Looking good!" and a third chimed in: "Get it with that workout!"

Lindsay rang in the new year with a recap of her busy 2025 on Instagram, following the release of her box-office hit Freakier Friday in August. "Thank you 2025 for the love, the memories, and the moments that mattered most. Stepping into 2026 with a full heart, grounded, hopeful, and deeply grateful for this beautiful life, my husband, my son, and my family," she wrote.

Learn more about Lindsay's incredible transformation below...

The Freaky Friday star has undergone a major transformation in recent years, following her move to Dubai and the birth of her son, Luai. Lindsay shared insight into how she achieved her transformation with a mix of workouts and a renewed focus on wellness.

"I love Pilates, and I mix it with a little CrossFit. Depending on what I want to focus on, sometimes my trainer is tougher on me – which I like, but I'll be like, 'Oh, I have to leave early today.' She's like, 'No, you don't,'" she told Bustle.

© Instagram Lindsay likes to work out on her Reformer Pilates machine

"But I love Pilates because it's gentle but effective, and I prefer that. And strength training is important, because, especially with age, you need to build strength more than anything. Aside from moving all the time with my son, which I consider a workout every day, Pilates is nice me-time to have."

She welcomed her son in 2023 with her husband, Bader Shammas, and maintains her fitness so as to keep up with the toddler. "I feel like exercise wasn't such a big thing in our generation – health and wellness weren't as big as they are now," she told the publication.

© Instagram The actress maintains her fitness to keep up with her son

"But with time and as you age, you realize the importance of it and how great you feel, and I value that. I crave those endorphins, and I want to be able to keep up with my children. I don't make excuses about it – it's just become a ritual."

As for her skin health, Lindsay works hard to maintain her glow. "I'm very specific, because I'm crazy about my skin and health," she told Elle.

© WireImage She drinks lemon juice and green tea for glowing skin

"I drink this juice every morning. It's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything."

"My skin care is very specific," she continued. "I'm trying out some serums now that I'm doing – I'm testing them. Also, I'm a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I'm into lasers."