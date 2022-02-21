Gordon Ramsay sparks fan reaction with new photo of 'mini me' son Oscar after escaping home disaster Storm Eunice almost caused havoc to the chef's home

Gordon Ramsay delighted fans after sharing a new picture of his mini-me son Oscar. The snap showed the two-year-old looking rather unimpressed as he ate some ice-cream.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana marks incredible milestone - and Victoria Beckham reacts

"Happy Sunday @oscarjramsay he's not too sure about the flavour," the celebrity chef remarked in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay teases lookalike son Oscar in adorable video - and he's unimpressed

Fans were quick to comment on the father and son's likeliness, with one joking: "Tell me your Gordon Ramsay's son without telling me you're Gordon Ramsay's son." Another responded: "Lol this was my exact thought when I saw this photo! Adorable."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's £6million Cornwall holiday home will take your breath away

READ: Gordon Ramsay shares details about daughter Megan's ex-boyfriend - and he's not impressed!

A third person stated: "Like father like son." A fourth post read: "Absolutely gorgeous little man." Another person said: "His facial expressions kill me [laughing face emoji]."

The funny post comes shortly after Gordon's million-pound mansion had a narrow escape when a giant tree was uprooted during Storm Eunice. In photos, obtained by The Sun, a huge tree lying on its side could be seen after it was completely battered with 122mph gales. Luckily for Gordon and his family, their home was not affected by the disaster.

Gordon uploaded this snap of his youngest son Oscar

The 55-year-old shares the home in south London with his wife Tana and their five children; Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 22, Matilda, 20, and little Oscar.

The couple have been happily married since 1996. In August, they celebrated their landmark 25th wedding anniversary - and Tana had a surprise in store for fans.

She shared a video showing her dancing around in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their family’s luxurious London home. "Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," wrote Tana. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.