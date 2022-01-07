Gordon Ramsay shares details about daughter Megan's ex-boyfriend - and he's not impressed! The celebrity chef was once again very vocal

Gordon Ramsay did not mince his words when asked about his daughter Meghan's love life during a chat with Kelly Clarkson on Thursday.

The celebrity chef, 55, expressed his annoyance when he found out his eldest child had reconnected with her "pathetic" ex-boyfriend Bryon.

Quizzed on how he deals with his children's dating lives, Gordon responded: "I'm so naughty sometimes. I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other."

Gordon reflected on the moment he "did something really bad" when Megan began dating her ex Byron again. "I did something really bad last week," he said. "Megan started seeing her ex boyfriend again and his name's Byron...

"He was ok to begin with, a little bit wet. You want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic."

Gordon and wife Tana share five children

On how he turned to one of his other daughters for help, Gordon continued: "I found out his telephone number from our youngest daughter Tilly. She gave me it and said, 'Dad don't do anything,' and I said, 'No, just give me, if anything's wrong I need his number on my phone.'

"So I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him. He answered the phone and the thing was shaking. I said, 'Bryron, it's me! Not your future father-in-law, you little [explicit].' Megan leant over and pushed and cut me off, which was so rude!"

Gordon then confessed he hoped 23-year-old Megan waited "just a little longer" to date guys. The TV star and his wife Tana are doting parents to five children; as well as Megan, they share twins Holly and Jack, both 22, Tilly, 20, and two-year-old Oscar.

