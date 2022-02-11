Gordon Ramsay has the best reaction as he prepares to reunite with daughter Tilly Tilly has been away on the Strictly Live Tour

Gordon Ramsay is a doting dad to his children, but he's been missing youngest daughter Tilly since she's been taking part in the Strictly Live Tour in recent months.

But as the tour reaches its conclusion in London at the O2 Arena, Gordon prepared to reunite with his daughter, and he had the sweetest response. In a video shared by his daughter Holly, the Hell's Kitchen star did a little jig through the corridors to the Strictly Come Dancing theme as he prepared to reunite with Tilly.

He took on a complicated routine, even throwing in a couple of spins, however, he then jokingly pretended to have thrown his back out at the clip ended.

"@gordongram is excited to see @tillyramsay & @nikita_kuzmin tonight," Holly wrote on the clip.

Tilly was clearly excited to reunite with her father as she reshared the amazing video on her own Instagram Stories.

Gordon pretended his small routine had injured him

The dad-of-five was very supportive of his daughter during her time on the popular dancing show, even though he teased her dance partner Nikita for his penchant of leaving buttons on his shirt unbuttoned.

And during the tour when Tilly received an incredibly glam makeover, Gordon was among the many of her followers who responded.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to post a series of outfits, showing off some serious sparkle. The first look was a fluted sleeve dress adorned with crystal embellishments and plunging neckline in icy blue and the second, a strappy gold sequined number with some flirty thirties fringe.

Gordon and Tilly have a strong bond

The star opted for a television-ready glam makeup look with baby blue eyeshadow with a tint of rose pink, enhancing her thick brows and she wore her blonde beachy waves down loose in perfect ice princess style.

Gordon left the cutest comment of them all, as he penned: "Miss ya gorgeous @tillyramsay hurry up and teach me to dance! I start Strictly this September," adding a love heart emoji.

It might sound a little farfetched seeing the Kitchen Nightmares star take to the dancefloor, but the video Holly shared is far from the only time that he's shown off his dance prowess.

The celebrity chef regularly joined Tilly when she launched her TikTok career, which saw the BATFA-nominated TV presenter perform dances for her legions of fans.

