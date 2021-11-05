Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana marks incredible milestone - and Victoria Beckham has the sweetest reaction Congratulations are in order!

Tana Ramsay, the wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is celebrating an amazing achievement. The 47-year-old has marked the tenth anniversary of her beauty salon, All about the Girl by Tana Ramsay.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the businesswoman wrote an emotional message which read: "10 years ago today we opened our doors - so proud of all we have achieved and to my amazing team at All about the girl.

"@aatgbattersea thank you for all the hard work from you all and to our amazing clients [heart emoji] xxx."

Her close friend Victoria Beckham was quick to comment, saying: "Wow! Can't believe it has been ten years!!!! X congratulations! X kisses x." Bear Grylls added: "Well done YOU!"

Another follower remarked: "Congratulations to you and your team Tana. Such an incredible achievement." A fourth post read: "Omg Congrats Tana and happy 10 year anniversary, that's incredible!!"

Tana shared this snap of her salon on Friday

Tana has been happily married to Gordon since 1996 and together share five children: Megan, 23, 21-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 19-year-old Tilly, who is currently starring in Strictly Come Dancing, and little Oscar, two.

In August, the couple celebrated their landmark 25th wedding anniversary - and Tana had a surprise in store for fans. She shared a video showing her dancing around in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their family’s luxurious London home.

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," wrote Tana. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit."

