It certainly looks a lot like Christmas at the Ramsay household as Gordon shared a photo of the family together – and they were all in onesies.

Gordon and Oscar had gone for black onesies, while the ladies of the family, mum Tana and daughters Holly, Tilly and Megan, were all wearing matching red ones. All of the outfits featured the same design, an intricate snowflake across the top, surrounded by falling arrows and hearts both above and below the snowflake, and halfway down the arms. The hilarious photo was taken inside their beautiful family home that had an eye-catching brick wall.

The celebrity chef shared a sweet message to his fans, as he penned: "Merry Christmas from all the Ramsay’s enjoy this special time lots of love Gordon."

And his followers returned the festivities, with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice commenting: "Merry Xmas you beautiful family," and another said: "Merry Christmas!!! Hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday, Gordon!"

A third wrote: "Merry Christmas Gordon and enjoy that family time," while a fourth added: "Best Christmas wishes to the whole family."

However, some fans were a little concerned as they noticed that Gordon's eldest son, Jack, wasn't in the photo and many asked where he was.

Jack is a serving member of the Royal Marines and so might be stationed away from the family and unable to see them during the festive period.

The Hell's Kitchen star is incredibly close to all of his children, and he left a heartfelt message to daughter Holly after she celebrated a year of sobriety.

In a lengthy statement, Holly wrote: "Today marks one year without alcohol. This is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would've been through half of what I have. I choose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health - which for me, comes first."

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could - and that meant removing alcohol from my life," Holly added. "It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly.

Gordon is very close to his family

"I won't say this is forever, but this is for now. Living without alcohol has helped me feel better and more present both mentally and physically."

She concluded her message: "Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way.

"As with everything I have been through, it has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health."

In a touching message, Gordon responded: " @hollyramsayy what an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad [heart emoji]."

