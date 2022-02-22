Kate Garraway reveals secret trip to Mexico with husband Derek Draper for specialist treatment The couple flew 11,000 miles to visit a renowned doctor

Kate Garraway has revealed she recently accompanied her husband Derek Draper to Mexico, where he visited a specialist clinic after an eminent doctor reached out after seeing the presenter's documentary.

Derek, who has been bed-ridden since he was struck down with coronavirus in 2020, had to undergo oxygen and pressure tests to check he was able to make the 11,000-mile trip.

The father-of-two has already received specialist treatment at a clinic in Monterrey and is set to return next month for a longer period – a total of 28 days.

Speaking to The Sun, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that her husband of 16 years is "desperate" to get better and "will do anything he can" to make it happen.

The new documentary, Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek, airs Tuesday 22 February

"I think actually there's a huge amount of hope for him to improve," she told the newspaper.

"I think the treatment could be positive. I want to be slightly careful about saying too much, because I’m aware everybody will go, 'What is the trial?'"

For the special trip, which took weeks to prepare, Kate and Derek were accompanied by a specialist travel nurse to ensure his safety.

Despite Derek being a nervous flyer, the 54-year-old star confessed Derek had been "amazing" as she revealed her pride for him.

A still of Derek taken from the documentary

Kate and Derek's Mexican adventure will be shown in a new ITV documentary titled Caring For Derek - a follow-up to Kate's award-winning Finding Derek.

Kate's first documentary picked up an award at last year's National TV Awards for Best Authored Documentary. Collecting the award at the time, she said in tears: "It was a hugely brave decision of ITV to commission this, they didn't really know what they were making, they didn't know if they were making a story about bereavement or about a triumph.

"Lucy arrived at our home not knowing if she was seeing a family in grief or relief, and in the end it ended up being something between the two."

She added: "Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story, we've all been touched by the pandemic, whether it's livelihoods, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they've also been affected by the pandemic."