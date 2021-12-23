Kate Garraway shares 'difficult' update on husband Derek Draper ahead of Christmas The GMB star is taking care of her husband Derek at home

Kate Garraway has revealed how grateful she is to have her husband Derek Draper at home for Christmas. However, their usual festivities as a family will be different as her partner continues with his recovery after contracting coronavirus in March 2020.

"This year, we have got him home - and fingers crossed we can keep him home," she told Woman's Own magazine.

The couple, who have been married since 2005, are doting parents to their two children, 15-year-old Darcey and 12-year-old Billy.

"Of course, he's not going to be putting on his Santa costume going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy," added Kate.

Admitting they are still adjusting to Derek's need for round-the-clock care, the Good Morning Britain host explained: "None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it's adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he's here at all which we didn't have at all last year and feared would never happen."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

She added: "The dream would be to get Derek to Chorley At the moment, moving him is a big problem: it's exhausting for him.

"If not, maybe the Drapers could come to us for a big gathering, Covid permitting. And certainly I'll be seeing the Garraways but my oven is broken so I'm not sure anyone wants to come to me."

Kate's husband Derek, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted coronavirus. He was then in intensive care for months before leaving hospital one year later and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

The broadcaster recently opened up about the reality of the situation, explaining on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that "some days his presence reminds me of the absence, so you can feel very lonely".

"I feel like I just want to talk to Derek. Even though I believe he's there, he can't be there in that same way," she added. "I love him more than ever by the way."

