Kate Garraway talks 'positive thing' to have come out of husband Derek's health battle in heartfelt interview The Good Morning Britain co-host opened up

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is still recovering from his bout with COVID-19, which he caught back in March 2020, and which meant he had to be hospitalised for over a year.

SEE: Kate Garraway stuns in sophisticated silk blouse

It's been a difficult time for the presenter and her family, and the mum-of-two gave an emotional You magazine interview on Sunday that updated the public on how her husband is getting on.

As well as sharing that Derek continues to need round-the-clock care, Kate also spoke about an unexpected upside of the challenging past couple of years. The Good Morning Britain co-host said: "He puts huge trust in me.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway emotionally reveals Derek Draper milestone

"He just says, 'Whatever you think,' which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, 'God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust'.

READ: Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard left devastated over the loss of beloved GMB guest

SEE: Kate Garraway reveals at-home hair dye disaster - and son Billy is not impressed

Kate went on: "But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other? That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Speaking ahead of Valentine's Day, Kate said their love remains strong, adding; "I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love."

The couple share children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12, and chronicled much of their journey through Derek's illness in an award-winning documentary, Finding Derek.

Prior to his hospitalisation, Derek was a political advisor-turned-author and psychotherapist.

Kate chronicled the couple's experience of COVID in documentary Finding Derek

Kate has been taking on several new roles as she supports her husband through his recuperation, including stepping into Piers Morgan's shoes as presenter of Life Stories.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid on GMB ahead of the first episode airing earlier this month, Kate confessed that it was "weird" to be taking over from her former co-star.

Susanna told viewers: "Tonight at nine o'clock it is Kate Garraway's Life Stories", to which Kate exclaimed: "It sounds so weird." Ben then encouragingly replied: "It sounds so right."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.