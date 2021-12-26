Kate Garraway shares rare photo of husband Derek following Christmas health scare The Good Morning Britain presenter spent Christmas at home with her husband and children

Kate Garraway has opened up about her "bumpy" Christmas, revealing her husband Derek had a health scare that left her fearing he might have to go back into hospital.

Sharing a rare photo of her husband at home with their two children, Darcey and Billy, Kate said that although Derek had been "too weak to do much other than sleep," she was still feeling "so grateful" that they had been able to spend the day together after being apart last year.

"So the last 24 hours has been bumpy - a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital (thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer), he has also had one of his ultra-fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep," Kate wrote.

"I burnt the parsnips (Darcey's favourite) & got the 'wrong' Lego for Billy. But now snuggled up around Dad's bed watching #nativity everything feels suddenly perfect," the mum-of-two added.

Kate said her Christmas Day had been 'bumpy'

Kate concluded the post by sharing her joy that her family were all together, regardless of the day not going entirely to plan. "Feel so grateful to have the chance to be together. Sending love & hoping you have found some joy today whatever your circumstances - #merrychristmas all!"

The photo offered a rare glimpse at how Kate and Derek's home has been adapted to accommodate his needs, following his return home from hospital in April. The 54-year-old could be seen lying on a bed as he watched a film with his children, one of whom held his hand as they relaxed together.

Derek returned to the family home in April after a year in hospital

Kate recently opened up about her Christmas plans in an interview with Woman's Own magazine, explaining: "This year, we have got him home - and fingers crossed we can keep him home. Of course, he's not going to be putting on his Santa costume going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy."

Admitting the family is still adjusting to Derek's needs for round-the-clock care, Kate added: "None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it's adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he's here at all which we didn't have at all last year and feared would never happen."

