Cruz Beckham poses shirtless in bold new photo – dad David Beckham reacts

Cruz Beckham might be preparing to launch a music career – but he's also a model in the making!

The 17-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a bold new snapshot with his fans, as he made his magazine debut on the cover of i_D.

Cruz can be seen in the image – captured by Steve Klein – sat in just a pair of boxer shorts, with his trousers pulled. He has pink hair and wears chunky jewellery and he stares down the camera, closing one eye.

Dad David was one of the first to react. He shared a series of photos from the shoot and wrote: "So cool @cruzbeckham for i_d. such a proud dad [love heart]."

Cruz shared his i_D cover with his Instagram followers

Mum Victoria also reacted, sharing the pictures on her Instagram and writing: "Big first day as a 17-year-old!"

Speaking to i_D, Cruz confirmed he is launching a career as a singer and will be working with the writer who helped Justin Bieber – Poo Bear.

"We've been in the studio a few time and made some songs together," Cruz revealed, adding that he had been writing about "personal experiences, real experiences".

The teen is preparing to launch his music career

"I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit," the teen explained. "At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do." He further revealed that he has learnt to play the piano, drums, and guitar, adding: "I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote."

Cruz is the youngest Beckham boy; his siblings are Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and ten-year-old sister Harper.

David and Victoria with their four children

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Victoria spoke about her large brood, saying: "It's a lot of kids. I always say it's less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many, right?"

She added: "All four kids bring all their friends over to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day there's always lots and lots of children." How does she control them all? "I think the main focus is making sure that they all leave empty-handed and that the art is still on the wall!"

