See inside Victoria and David Beckham's lavish Christmas party We wish we'd gone!

With Christmas nearly upon us, party season is in full swing, and Victoria and David Beckham treated friends and family to a lush night.

Although neither the former Spice Girls singer or football legend shared photos of their night out, their sons, Romeo and Cruz, did give some insight into the night. Romeo was also accompanied by his girlfriend, Mia Regan, leading Cruz to joke that he was "third-wheeling" during the night. The party appeared to be held at the Beckham's Cotswolds home, with some festive lights and holly giving the place a festive feel.

The dress code for then night was a little mixed with Cruz styling out a puffer jacket for one part of the evening before swapping to a polo shirt, while Romeo had a black polo top and Mia wore a beautiful red dress.

But David and Victoria went for a festive spin with their outfits, with the couple both donning Christmas jumpers. Although Victoria's was mostly obscured, David wore a blue jumper emblazoned with snowflakes and a figure ice-skating.

In a small clip shared by Cruz three other people were seen on the end of the table, with it perfectly set for a large gathering and various glasses and wine bottles were on the table.

In the video, the teenager recorded his brother and Mia in a passionate embrace before moving the camera back to himself.

David and Victoria were in the festive mood

In his caption, he joked: "Fun night @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham had fun third wheeling @romeobeckham @mimimoocher."

Fans found the clip hilarious, with several sharing the crying with laugher emoji, and one commenting: "The last video had me dying on the floor lmao."

But some others were distracted by his fashion in the first photo, with one saying: "Love the spice jumper," a second added: "Ahhhhh the spiceworld sweater," and a third posted: "That puffy jacket is awesome."

Fans loved Cruz's fashion choice

The Beckhams have been getting into the Christmas spirit with Victoria taking it to the next level when it came to her Elf on the Shelf idea.

Earlier this week, the star shared a photo of one of their elves on her Instagram Stories. "Movie night for Elf and Posh!" wrote the former Spice Girls member.

In the picture, there very sneaky looking elf cosying up to Victoria's 'Posh' doll. The cute couple linked arms as they sat beneath the Christmas tree with a mobile phone next to them.

We bet Victoria's daughter Harper, 10, loved finding the elf on a date with Posh!

