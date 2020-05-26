The reason behind Victoria Beckham's trademark pout may have just been revealed! On Tuesday, husband David poked fun at his wife in a rare smiling photo with their son Cruz. After the 15-year-old posted a pic of the pair on Instagram, which he captioned: "Apparently my mum does smile", David couldn't resist mocking VB, even comparing her to Ross Geller from Friends! In the snap, Victoria wore a white fluffy robe and sported a very deep tan and bright white teeth, leading David to comment: "How white are mum's @victoriabeckham teeth? It’s Ross from friends".

Victoria Beckham cracked a rare smile with son Cruz

MORE: David Beckham's favourite cocktail revealed – and it comes in a can

Of course, the former footballer was referring to the hilarious episode of the sitcom where Ross, played by David Schwimmer, whitens his teeth for a date but leaves the gel on for so long that they become blinding white. Another episode also sees the character get a spray tan, but due to a counting mishap he leaves the salon several shades darker than he intended.

While many found David's comparison hilarious, others suggested that Victoria should start smiling more in her photos. One said: "She looks gorgeous when she smiles." Another said: "She should smile more often." A third added: "Gorgeous smile."

Victoria Beckham is known for her trademark pout

MORE: Inside Victoria and David Beckham's incredible £31million London home

Back in September, Victoria spoke about why she never smiles in public, admitting it's due to a lack of self-confidence. "I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armour, the not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now," she told Glamour magazine. "There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content."

She added: "Doing beauty has really helped with that—it’s been very liberating. I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves. To look after what you have. I want to tell people to own who you are. Yes, we—and I—have wrinkles, and that’s okay!”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.