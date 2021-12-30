Cruz Beckham's photo at family wedding leaves mum Victoria in tears

Victoria Beckham was left crying happy tears after she came across a photo of her youngest son Cruz at a recent family wedding. The fashion designer uploaded a candid moment from her father-in-law Ted Beckham's nuptials on her Instagram Stories, which showed herself and her son waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Cruz was seen pulling a gangster pose and wearing oversized shades in the indoor venue, while his mum looked on from behind. "I love you so much @cruzbeckham," Victoria wrote, alongside a Bitmoji of herself crying with laughter.

Cruz, 16, shared the same photo on his Instagram feed, referencing the wedding music and the professional violinist on the day. "I'm into it," he wrote alongside a violin emoji. "We loved that (violin emoji)!!" Victoria replied, with another crying with laughter emoji.

David Beckham's father Ted, 73, tied the knot with his new wife Hillary, 62, in mid-December. The couple's wedding consisted of a small ceremony in London, where David acted as best man.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps from the wedding, one of which showed David adjusting his dad's tie, the retired footballer wrote: "Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hillary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family. So proud to be there for my dad like he's always been there for me. Love you dad."

Victoria found this photo of Cruz hilarious

On Christmas Day, David treated his followers to another photo from the wedding, this time of his whole immediate family together. Victoria looked sensational in an olive green, figure-hugging dress, while the Beckham boys were all suited and booted in black tuxedos for the occasion.

Harper, ten, who acted as one of the bridesmaids for her grandfather, wore a midnight blue dress and a white cardigan.

Victoria also shared some sweet behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her eldest and youngest children – Brooklyn and Harper – taking to the dancefloor at the reception. "Someone loves dancing with their big brother. Love you @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven," she wrote.

