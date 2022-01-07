Cruz Beckham, 16, shows off FIRST tattoo and fans can't quite believe it Romeo is the youngest Beckham to get a tattoo

Cruz Beckham surprised fans this week when he proudly showed off his first tattoo – a butterfly on his right thigh.

David and Victoria's youngest son seems to have had the drawing done last year but has only proudly shown it off recently whilst the family holiday in Miami.

The teenager discreetly showcased his tattoo in a picture that showed him on board a boat whilst out in the Miami sea.

"I'll try bring the sunshine home…promise," he captioned the post.

Cruz's latest picture showed his new tattoo

Fans were quick to spot his butterfly tattoo and one wondered: "Is that tattoo real?" A second asked: "Why did you tattoo?"

"Loving the tattoo!" declared a third.

Whilst many assumed the new inking had been a Christmas present, pictures on his Instagram show that he already had it back in April.

Harper is now officially the only Beckham left without a tattoo. Most recently, Romeo added two to his collection - a Jesus cross tattoo featuring a pair of angel wings on the back of his neck and a gigantic dove design which covers the majority of his right hand, along with the words: 'Lead with love.'

In another picture, shared by brother Romeo, Cruz's butterfly tattoo could be spotted on his right thigh

Brooklyn's body already features over 30 tattoos, with most being tributes to his family and his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Dad David has over 80 tattoos on his whole body whilst Victoria has six.

Back in 2018, the mother-of-four had one removed - a linear back tattoo that was dedicated to her husband David.

Victoria had been having the Hebrew quote slowly faded since 2015. Reports at the time suggested that she was simply not as fond of body art as she used to be, and decided to have it removed as an aesthetic choice.