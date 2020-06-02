Cruz Beckham reveals a glimpse inside his rustic Cotswolds bedroom The Beckhams have spent the past few weeks at their Cotswolds property

David and Victoria Beckham have spent the last couple of months isolating at their Cotswolds home with their three youngest children, and their social media posts have offered several new glimpses of the beautiful barn conversion. As well as seeing their stunning kitchen, home gym and sprawling garden, on Monday their son Cruz shared a peek inside his bedroom.

The 15-year-old shared a photo as he reclined on his bed, which features plain white bedding with black piping around the edges, and is positioned against a rustic wooden panelled wall which has been painted white.

Cruz Beckham shared a look inside his Cotswolds bedroom on Instagram

It appears Cruz may have been inspired by his big brother Romeo, 17, who has shared several photos from his own bedroom on Instagram. Like Cruz, Romeo has wooden panelled walls and plain bed linen, with a full-length mirror on one wall where he has snapped selfies for his 2.8 million followers.

The siblings aren't the only Beckhams showing off their bedrooms on Instagram; over the weekend, Victoria showed a rare peek inside her own gorgeous bedroom after she and David received a sweet surprise from their daughter Harper.

Victoria Beckham has also shared a photo of her bedroom

"Sweet surprise, we love you Harper Seven," the mother-of-four wrote over an image that showed her bed decorated with a large heart made out of petals with two bunnies inside of it lying next to each other. In the snap, which was posted on her Instagram stories, fans got a glimpse of her bedroom, which features white duvet covers, a dark brown side table with candles and a large cream bedside lamp

David and Victoria have been isolating at their country retreat with Romeo, Cruz and Harper since March. Meanwhile, their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has spent the lockdown away from his family, and is currently in the United States with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

