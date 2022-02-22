Reese Witherspoon sparks debate over latest video announcing new venture The star took a step into the future

Reese Witherspoon has now made her mark in an entirely different industry.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares video from stunning closet as she gives fans a glimpse of her packing for her next trip

The actress caused a stir with her latest video on Instagram, an animated clip where she announced her arrival into a new world, along with a special someone.

Reese has officially entered the metaverse, and she has brought along her beloved French Bulldog, Minnie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese marks major milestone with throwback post

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares incredible throwback of Jennifer Aniston for special celebration

The star announced her latest collaboration with mobile metaverse program Some Place Social, with a video featuring a metaverse version of Reese walking with Minnie around one of the brand's virtual spaces.

The futuristic video features the Home Again actress clad in a blue floral dress entering an industrial-style gallery set in the desert. The view pans around to show art by various NFT artists, as the movie star sits down in a bench next to a Hello Sunshine sign, her media company.

Reese's video from inside the metaverse

The video gets even more other-worldly – literally – as Reese steps out of the gallery and takes us across the street into a place called Reese's Book Club. As she's crossing the street, different houses, trees, and even cable lines are seen in the background, looking just as any other town would.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon and daughter mark special milestone together

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava inundated with support after candid and emotional post

The announcement was captioned with: "This is not a drill… Minnie is in the Metaverse! Thank you to the @some.place.social team for creating this beautiful space and bringing my gallery to life!"

The video divided fans and celebrities alike, with Diane Keaton commenting with applause emojis and Eva Longoria writing: "Omg I love it!!!"

Beyond the metaverse, the actress has also spent time this week enjoying a tropical vacation

Others however were not convinced by the direction technology and art are headed in. "Let's live in real time!" one fan suggested, while others questioned, "Reese what is this?" and expressed admiration of the star but disapproval over the project.

While many thought the video itself was impressive, most hesitant comments were highlighting the promotion of NFTs in the video, which have sparked a climate controversy since their production and sale take up a significant amount of energy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.