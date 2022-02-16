Reese Witherspoon shares video from stunning closet as she gives fans a glimpse of her packing for her next trip Fans were obsessed with one item she left out

Reese Witherspoon is bringing fans along as she prepares for her next trip. The actress gave her followers a glimpse into her envy-worthy closet, and even showed exactly what was in her luggage.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon and daughter mark special milestone together

The Legally Blonde star revealed she was off in pursuit of warmer weather, and decided to bring fans along for her packing process.

She took the video from her massive walk-in closet, which featured smooth hardwood floors and a stunning blue stripe and floral wallpaper covering the walls and even the ceiling.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shares incredible throwback of Jennifer Aniston for special celebration

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares incredible throwback of Jennifer Aniston for special celebration

Reese looked her usual casual and candid self, wearing a striped button-down shirt and jeans. The star twirled around showing the various outfits she was packing for her yet to be disclosed warm weather vacation spot.

Actress Julianna Margulies was quick to comment on Reese's gold-colored luggage: "And of course we have the exact same suitcase in the same color!"

Quite impressively, the first thing the mom-of-three packed in her suitcase was a bright blue work-out set. A notorious reader, Reese also made sure to bring along her iPad and book.

Reese shares glimpse of what she is packing for her upcoming trip

However the item that left the strongest impression was something Reese didn't end up taking, but she teased she would. "My new favorite pillow," said the star, as she lifted up a needle point pillow with an iconic saying printed on it.

The blush and hot pink pillow had inscribed in its middle: "What, like it's hard?" referring to the iconic Legally Blonde scene where Elle Woods first arrives at Harvard and her ex-boyfriend questions how she got into the law school.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava inundated with support after candid and emotional post

MORE: Reese Witherspoon is the ultimate snow bunny in all-white ski outfit fans go wild for

"No, I NEED that cushion!" one fan instantly commented, while another simply exclaimed: "The pillow!"

Reese has recently taken a liking to inviting fans along as she does her daily routines in her typical relaxed and silly attitude. The latest glimpse into her life and her home came from a TikTok filmed in her stunning white kitchen with impossibly high ceilings.

Reese makes "Reese's Toast"

Emulating a video by creator Elyse Meyers, Reese showed fans how she did "Reese's Toast," a play on words between her own name that is also the name of the popular peanut butter and chocolate treat.

Reese hilariously made funny faces at the camera as she drizzled chocolate chips into her toast from up high, and fans immediately gushed about how cute she is in return.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.