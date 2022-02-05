Reese Witherspoon and daughter mark special milestone together Reese and Ava celebrated with champagne

Reese Witherspoon shared a brilliant new picture with her daughter Ava Phillippe, with the two enjoying a glass of champagne after completing dry January.

"Well, I guess dry January is done," Reese quipped in the caption, tagging her daughter in the post which saw Reese in a gorgeous green floral wrap dress from her brand Draper James, and Ava rocking a tan suede skirt with a black shirt sleeve roll neck.

Fans and friends were quick to comment with Julianna Marguiles joking: "Oh thank God!"

"Cheers to the weekend!" added Reese's company Hello Sunshine as others branded the pair "gorgeous" and many couldn't help but reference how similar the mother-daughter duo look.

Reese welcomed 22-year-old Ava during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and the pair are also parents to son Deacon who recently turned 18.

The Legally Blonde star made sure Deacon had a day to remember for the special celebration, and the teenager was joined by both his parents for the occasion.

Proud dad Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of himself, Deacon and ex-wife Reese smiling at the table in a restaurant in front of a birthday cake, alongside a heartfelt message.

The actor wrote: "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you." He then added: "We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon."

Reese was quick to reply to the comment, writing: "So proud of our boy. I mean our ADULT son!" alongside a love heart emoji. Deacon replied too, adding: "Thanks dad!! I love you."

Reese is also mom to Tennessee, nine, whom she welcomed with husband Jim Toth.

Ava regularly speaks with fans in her comments section, but recently sent a powerful message to fans, days after she shared that she did not consider gender when dating.

"I can and will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she wrote on instagram on Thursday.

"My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech and I intend to do what I can to keep it that way." She signed off with "peace and love".

