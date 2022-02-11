Reese Witherspoon shares incredible throwback of Jennifer Aniston for special celebration Remember when Reese starred in Friends?

It's Jennifer Aniston's birthday and to celebrate Reese Witherspoon shared a brilliant throwback of the time she appeared as a guest star on the hit sitcom Friends.

Jennifer's character Rachel had a sister, Jill, who made an appearance in season six and was played by Reese. In the clip, Jill appears at the local coffee shop Central Perk and Rachel is shocked at how Jill looks in a black slinky skirt with a slit, a crop top and leather jacket.

"Really?" asks Jill, "because it's yours." Shocked, Rachel then quips: "Yeah well, I'm a [expletive]" to which Jill retorts: "Me too."

"In honor of @jenniferaniston’s bday: the Green Sisters," Reese captioned the post.

"The Green sisters are the best," commented one fan as another joked: "Rachel and Jill, what a duo!!" Reese also shared a picture of the pair backstage on their hit Apple TV+ show The Morning Show and praises Jennifer for her "endless positivity".

"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile. Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen a Happy Birthday!" she captioned the post.

Reese shared this behind-the-scenes snap

Pals including Ali Wentworth, Maria Shriver and Zooey Deschanel all also wished Jennifer a happy 53rd birthday on the post.

Jen has been hard at work shooting the sequel to her Netflix hit Murder Mystery, and she was joined by good friend Adam Sandler on the shoot.

Jennifer was back on set with Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2

The pair are both now finished shooting and Jennifer will be gearing up for the 2022 SAG Awards where Jen and Reese will go head to head for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Jennifer won the gong in 2020; it was her first SAG Award win for an individual performance.

