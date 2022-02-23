Michael Strahan shows off impressive skill on the court in victorious new video The GMA star is a former athlete

Michael Strahan has never been one to shy away from a little friendly competition, especially when it calls for his instincts as a former athlete to kick in.

In his new social media post, the Good Morning America star took on Muqerem Jasmine Sina, a former St John's basketball guard, in a game of garage basketball P.I.G..

The challenge required the two of them to replicate each other's shots, with the person missing getting a letter against their name, and the first to miss three losing.

Both talked smack throughout the game, although Michael let his years of experience as a professional athlete do the talking after starting out behind.

He eventually got the win and celebrated in the video as he captioned his post: "When the lights come on aka the camera, you know I am gonna BALL OUT!! Next up!!! Who should I beat in a game of P.I.G. next??

Michael flexed his courtside skills against a professional

"P.S. Had to remind the young ones I work with at @smacentertainment that I am an ELITE athlete STILL! Sorry @moochysina maybe next time!"

Fans were quite impressed with the former professional football player's skills on the court, with one writing: "ELITE athletes ALWAYS go for the win."

A second added: "Michael you did great and looking fantastic in your Super Bowl jacket," and a third even said: "That's my King," and many others simply used flame emojis.

Prior to his time hosting GMA, Michael spent 15 seasons as a professional football player for the New York Giants, the only team he ever played with for the entirety of his career.

The GMA anchor shared snippets from the game

The television host retired from football in 2008, but his time was undoubtedly unforgettable. He even attended the Super Bowl in Los Angeles and shared several images from the sporting event as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.

