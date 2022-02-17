Michael Strahan celebrates love with sweet family photos to mark special day

Michael Strahan loves nothing more than spending time with his children and is a doting dad.

The Good Morning America star made sure to celebrate his loved-ones on Valentine's Day at the beginning of the week, after sharing a rare picture featuring all five of his children.

The former football star is dad to four children and a loving stepfather to son Dorian, who is his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins' oldest child.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares incredible glimpse inside his New York home

Michael and Wanda went on to welcome Michael Jr. and Tanita, and the TV personality later welcomed twins Sophia and Isabella with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

The 50-year-old posted a lovely photo featuring his oldest three children and his mother Louise, alongside a picture of himself with his twins.

Michael Strahan shared a heartfelt tribute to his children and mom

Alongside the photos, he wrote: "My valentines forever! Happy #valentinesday to you all!" Fans were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with one writing: "Family is number one, that's what life is all about," while another wrote: "You are truly blessed with a wonderful family." A third added: "Good looking family there Michael."

Opening up about his close bond with his kids in an interview with People, the proud father gave an insight into raising his children and co-parenting with their moms.

Michael is a doting dad

He said: "I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids. "But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life."

His oldest children lived in Germany during their childhood, and Michael added: "I was constantly on planes and phones. And it's very hard – of course it's hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for."

The GMA star at home in New York with his beloved dog Enzo

When he isn't working, Michael enjoys nothing more than relaxing at home in New York. The star lives in the Upper West Side of the city in a beautiful home, complete with a garden – something of a rarity in the city.

