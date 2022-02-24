Strictly's Motsi Mabuse inundated with support after heartbreaking message The Strictly judge's husband is from Ukraine

Motsi Mabuse has expressed her heartache over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which saw Russia begin a large-scale military attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who splits her time between the UK and Germany, has been left fearful for her in-laws as her husband, Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk's parents live in Ukraine.

After the news emerged, Motsi tweeted: "It's heartbreaking hearing my mother in law crying this morning, afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do [sad face emoji]! Just Sad honestly [heart emoji]."

Her fans were quick to share their sympathy, with one writing: "Is she in Ukraine? I’m sorry. It’s such an awful frightening situation." Another remarked: "So so sad. Thinking of you and all affected. Peace and freedom must prevail over this evil."

A third post read: "So sad. And it’s so awful for everyone there and all their families around the world." A fourth person stated: "Thinking of you, your husband and your whole family…"

Motsi had also tweeted Ukraine's national flag and remarked: "Prayers for the Ukraine and the World!!!"

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old revealed that she urged her parents-in-law to leave the country and to come to Germany. "Me telling my parents in law to come to Germany from Ukraine," she said. "They saying they are not worried!! Really confused right now!"

The Strictly star with her Ukrainian dancer husband Evgenij Voznyuk

The South African dancer who is also known for appearing as a judge on German TV show, Let's Dance, as well as being the older sister of Strictly star, Oti Mabuse, married Evgenij in an intimate legal ceremony, before celebrating with a larger wedding in Majorca in 2017.

The couple share one child together. In an interview with Germany's BILD der Frau last month, Motsi revealed no matter how busy her workload becomes, her family is her priority.

"Family always comes first," she told the publication. "Everything else is organised around it. Honestly, what remains when everything is taken away from me? My family, of course, my husband and our sweet daughter."

