Al Roker and lookalike brother Chris cause quite the stir with video from incredible night out The two have appeared on the Today Show together as well

Al Roker certainly knows how to have fun, as evidenced by his latest social media post featuring a rarely seen member of his family.

The Today Show star took to Instagram to share a clip from an Elton John concert he attended with his lookalike brother Chris and his son-in-law.

The group started singing along to Elton's Philadelphia Freedom with the rest of the crowd as Al shared glimpses of the lit-up stage and the packed arena.

As he happily sang with his brother, he revealed that it was an emotional full circle moment for him as he wrote in his caption: "To hear @eltonjohn do #philadelphiafreedom tonight was everything I wanted, but to sing it with my #babybrother who first sang it when he was 5 puts it over the top."

Fans adored the story and loved seeing him out and about with family, with one commenting: "Loved when you told the story of this song and your #BabyBrother one time! What a #FullCircle moment for you two!"

Al and his brother Chris rocked out at an Elton John concert

Another said: "As a Philly native I can't tell you how awesome it is to hear Elton John & y’all singing our song," and a third added: "Love this! Philadelphia is the city of brotherly love."

Al and his family share quite a close bond, and while his brother doesn't often make appearances on his social media, they make sure to spend quality time together, and recently even did so on TV.

The popular weatherman had his brother co-host Today with him back in November and he even shared pictures of the adorable family reunion on the air.

The special moment was part of a family week initiative by the team of the NBC morning show where family members joined as co-hosts and special guests all week.

The two have even co-hosted Today together

"Getting to cohost the @3rdhourtoday with my #babybrother @chrisroker was an absolute joy. As @craigmelvinnbc says, 'my favorite Roker' thanks for capturing, @photonate," Al captioned the pictures of the two, with fans instantly struck by the resemblance between them.



