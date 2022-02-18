Deborah Roberts sends flirty message to husband Al Roker as he makes runway debut The Today Show star rocked a suit by The Privelege

Al Roker was cheered on by wife Deborah Roberts and co-star Dylan Dreyer on Thursday as he walked the runway for the sixth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in support of prostate cancer.

MORE: Al Roker shares date night photo and fans are obsessed with this detail

The Today star rocked a suit by The Privelege as he was joined by Mario Cantone (in Gustavo Moscoso), Don Lemon (in Bruno Magli), The Bachelorette star Dale Moss (in Ben Sherman),and fashion photographer Nigel Barker (in Michael Kors) on the runway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Watch Today Show's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker like you've never seen them before

"Get it!" Deborah commented on Al's Instagram post which featured pictures of him making his way down the runway and waving at friends and family.

On a second post she commented: "What a fun night watching you guys strut your stuff!"

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrate incredible social media milestone with fans

MORE: Hoda Kotb celebrates Simone Biles' wonderful engagement news

Dylan also commented, simply adding the hashtag "#bluesteel" and fire emojis.

The annual fashion show was sponsored by Janssen Oncology & benefitted Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer, a non-profit that is committed to ending racial and health disparities in prostate cancer experienced by Black men.

Al gave his best blue steel look

Al shared with fans in November 2020 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old took some time off work to undergo surgery and delighted viewers following the operation with the good news that the doctors were reassured that they had managed to remove the cancer.

He wore a suit by the Privelege

In January 2021 he thrilled his fans post-surgery when he told his co-stars, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: "I just went to the doctor yesterday and I got some good news.

"The initial results look hopeful."

Dom Lemon and Marcus Samuelsson pose backstage with Al

His doctor then confirmed: "Al has no evidence of any cancer but we will continue to monitor him for several years."

Al and wife Deborah are parents to daughter Leila and son Nick, and Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney from his first marriage.

Al hammed it up for the cameras

Speaking of the moment he told his family he said: "[My wife] was upset, obviously. We waited till the weekend to tell our kids. "They were very upset, obviously. I said, 'It’s okay. Doctor said, yes, it’s aggressive. I’m not going to sugarcoat this, but he said we caught it early.'

"My son, Nick, is very sweet. He’s a sweet boy, and he’s got some learning issues. He was really upset and was kind of reacting."

The 66-year-old was speaking to The Patient Story, which "offers human answers to cancer questions."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.