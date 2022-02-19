Al Roker has shared his nerves with fans, after a severe snowstorm hit New York. In a series of videos posted on his Instagram account, Al first revealed he had a red snow plow inside his garage that he wanted to "put away" and yet the snow was still falling down around his home.

Sharing that it was 26 degrees fahrenheit, the snow was visibly falling thick although fans could still see the trees at the edge of his land. However, a second video revealed that just an hour or so later it had become worse, and he took the video using slow-motion technology on his phone, captioning it: "A slow-mo mo-snow squall blowing through the #hudsonvalley."

WATCH: Al Roker shares 'nerves' with fans amid New York weather warning

A third video, posted around 6pm on Saturday evening, showed whiteout conditions had hit the area, with the trees barely visible: "To paraphrase a show, #andjustlikethat whiteout conditions."

The Hudson Valley is a region outside of New York City that stretches along the Hudson River from north of Manhattan to Albany.

The National Weather Service is warning locals to stay safe, with whiteout conditions, zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow all expected.

Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph.

The Today star and wife Deborah live in the Hudson Valley

Al returned to his home in the region just in time, as on Thursday he was in New York City as he walked the runway for the sixth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in support of prostate cancer.

The Today star rocked a suit by The Privelege as he was joined by Mario Cantone (in Gustavo Moscoso), Don Lemon (in Bruno Magli), The Bachelorette star Dale Moss (in Ben Sherman),and fashion photographer Nigel Barker (in Michael Kors) on the runway.

"Get it!" his wife Deborah Roberts commented on Al's Instagram post which featured pictures of him making his way down the runway and waving at friends and family.

Al gave his best blue steel look

On a second post she added: "What a fun night watching you guys strut your stuff!"

Dylan also commented, simply adding the hashtag "#bluesteel" and fire emojis.

The annual fashion show was sponsored by Janssen Oncology & benefitted Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer, a non-profit that is committed to ending racial and health disparities in prostate cancer experienced by Black men.

