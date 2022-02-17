How Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are preparing for life-changing moment involving son Nick The family are awaiting big news

Al Roker has had some momentous occasions in his career and in his family life too, and he and his wife Deborah Roberts are ready for another.

The Today show host reminded fans on Friday, that his son Nick is about to embark on a life-altering challenge and it appears he can't get it off his mind.

Because 19-year-old Nick will soon be headed off to college after being accepted at the end of 2021.

WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible news and his parents are thrilled

Al is clearly relishing every moment with his youngest as he shared a photo of his breakfast - made for his boy - on social media and it sparked an emotional response.

Alongside the simple snapshot of an egg and bacon croissant, the weatherman wrote: "When your #collegebound kid asks you to make #breakfast."

Even Al's breakfasts are making him nostalgic about his son going to college

It turns out that it's not just Al and Deborah who are noting how quickly Nick is growing up as fans commented: "Al, I’ve been watching you for years and it’s hard to believe that Nick is college bound this year," and another added: "Such a great dad."

Al is incredibly proud of Nick and shared the moment he found out he had been accepted to college on Instagram too.

The 30-second clip showed Nick Wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a vaccinated sign, he smiled and admitted he was excited at the news as his mom hugged him and dad congratulated him too.

Nick is the youngest of their three children

The news is made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Al doesn't deny it can sometimes be hard but that he is continuously admiring his youngest.

Fans said they couldn't believe how fast Nick has grown up

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," Al wrote. "But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

The couple haven't revealed where Nick is hoping to go to college but they will be spending the next few months cherishing every moment they have with him before he heads off on his adventure away from home.

