Al Roker hailed a 'national treasure' after bringing joy to fans with health update The star began the day in the treadmill

Al Roker kicked off Friday as he meant his weekend to go, and that was by getting in some cardio and doing what he loves most – listening to The Spinners.

The 67-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet video message with his 843,000 followers all the way from his basement.

In the clip, the Today show weatherman could be seen on his treadmill whilst letting his followers in on a secret.

"Well, it's been a long week, hopefully, you are going to get a little rest, a little relaxation, spend some time with folks or doing things that bring you joy," he revealed, before adding: "One of the things that brings me joy? Listening to The Spinners, old school baby! That's right.

"And nothing makes me feel better than putting on your walking cane, putting on your hat and going to see The Rubberband Man, that’s right. In the meantime, have a great weekend, take care of yourself and hopefully, will see you on Monday!"

Al Roker was praised for lifting his fans' spirits of Friday morning

At the end, Al can be seen miming along to The Rubberband Man, which is playing in the background.

Captioning the sweet clip, the star wrote: "If you've been feeling a little stretched lately, just in time, it's the #weekend. Maybe listen to some #oldskool #randb like #thespinners. It's a great time to #bekindtoyourself."

The star looked dapper as he walked the runway on Thursday

Fans loved his video, with many hailing him a "national treasure" and "inspiring".

"Al… You Are A National Treasure‼️ Continue to Be Great On Purpose!" one wrote, whilst another added: "Awesome song choice, and you are so inspiring."

"Al you are so great! SO appreciate your Friday encouragement," remarked another.