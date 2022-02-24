Kelly Ripa reflects on the birth of her youngest son as he turns 19 elly Ripa recently rented a home in Ann Arbor to be closer to their youngest

Kelly Ripa reflected on the birth of her youngest son on Thursday as he celebrated his 19th birthday. "It seems like yesterday," she said as co-host Ryan Seacrest joked that he is now a college student wrestling at a Division 1 school.

MORE: Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael

"When you see how tiny he is in his first wrestling tournament, he's so skinny and so tiny. And I was like, 'Hopefully this is just a phase.' But compared to now, I just can't really explain it to you," she added.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

"You blink, and when parents would say this to me, I would tune them out because they would say, 'You know, the days are long but the years are short.' And I'm sitting there with three kids going, 'The years are long too!' You know what I mean? And then suddenly you blink and they're gone."

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to 24-year-old son Michael, and daughter Lola, 20, but she went on to reveal that she had always wanted four children, a decision Mark "put a pause" on.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son turns heads with athletic appearance in new college photo

She continued: "Mark's rationale for everything — and it does immobilize all other discussions when your husband says this to you — 'You have three healthy children and a husband who loves you, what more do you want?'

"Literally he could get me to agree to anything by waving the '3 Healthy Children and a Husband Who Loves You' flag over my head."

Kelly shared her story on TV

While the couple and their two oldest children live in the Big Apple, Joaquin went to the University of Michigan to continue his studies.

His parents have supported him by visiting several times since he moved out of home,and they also rented a home in Ann Arbor to be closer to him too.

Their children are growing up fast

Both Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of their offspring and have been supporting Joaquin's wrestling ventures too.

Michael has graduated from university, while Lola still has another year ahead of her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.