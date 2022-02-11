Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son turns heads with athletic new college photo The couple's youngest left home in the summer

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos could not be prouder of their three children who are all striving for success - and that includes their youngest, Joaquin.

The 18-year-old featured in a new photo which the Riverdale actor couldn't wait to share on Instagram.

The snapshot showed Joaquin at college where he's on the wrestling team and it certainly looks as though he's getting stuck in.

The image was shared from the wrestling program at University of Michigan where he is attending college. It showed Joaquin pinning his opponent to the mat during a training session.

Kelly and Mark's son appeared to have the upper hand as he had his legs wrapped around the other wrestlers' as the coach guided them through the move.

Fans applauded the photo and commented: "Michigan fan. I absolutely love Michigan wrestling. Go Blue best of luck," and the wrestling coach added: "I gotta get Josh out of here to reshow me this."

Mark shared the photo from Joaquin's wrestling team

Joaquin is growing up fast and appears to be thriving at college. Kelly and Mark have been incredibly supportive of his move to Michigan from New York and have visited him several times.

In fact, they even rented a home in Ann Arbor to be near him while she was able to virtually present LIVE!.

They've attended several of his wrestling matches and cheered him on from the crowd.

Their children are growing up fast

Kelly and Mark's older children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, chose to study in New York, and with Joaquin now gone, the famous parents are empty nesters.

Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan when Joaquin first left home, Kelly said: "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard.

Joaquin is passionate about wrestling

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready. We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."

