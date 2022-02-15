Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share cozy beach photo but fans notice the same thing They were celebrating Valentine's Day

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoyed a romantic day together and shared an intimate photo on Instagram.

The couple looked in love as they snuggled on the white sandy beach with Kelly in a swimsuit with a bright, yellow cover-up, but something else distracted fans.

The Riverdale actor's social media followers were wondering what was behind them as it appeared to be an item of clothing hanging from the branches.

Mark captioned the photo: "My forever Valentine," and the post was met with well-wishes on Valentine's Day.

Once they got over the sweet photo though, they asked: "What article of clothing is in the tree?" and another said: "I spy undies in the bushes," while a third commented: "Now put your shorts back on! We can all see them hanging over there in the bushes."

Kelly also took to Instagram to celebrate some other very special people in her life - their three children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael.

Their fans noticed clothing in the tree behind them

She shared a snapshot of all three of them at the beach too and captioned it: "Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life."

Kelly also included a photo with Mark and fans responded with strings of heart emojis.

The photos were likely from their summer vacation when they all escaped New York for some fun in the sun abroad.

Kelly celebrated the loves of her life

While the couple and their two oldest children live in the Big Apple, Joaquin went to the University of Michigan to continue his studies.

His parents have supported him by visiting several times since he moved out of home.

Kelly and Mark regularly tease fans with their cheeky beach snaps

They spent an extended amount of time there when they rented a home in Ann Arbor to be closer to him too.

Both Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of their offspring and have been supporting Joaquin's wrestling ventures too.

Michael has graduated from university, while Lola still has another year ahead of her.

