Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke breaks silence as she confirms divorce

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke has broken her silence following the news she is divorcing her husband Matthew Lawrence.

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the 37-year-old shared on social media with fans, a day after the news broke.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me," she added.

Cheryl and Matthew, 42, wed in May 2019 after meeting in 2006 when she was paired with his brother Joey Lawrence on the hit competition show.

They dated for a year but then ended things before reuniting 10 years later in 2017.

Cheryl filed for divorce on 18 February, and the court documents seen by Us Weekly reveal their separation date has been listed at 7 January; Cheryl cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Cheryl shared a statement on social media

Two weeks before their split, Cheryl had shared a picture of the two of them celebrating Christmas with their pet pooch Ysabella.

In 2021 the dancer revealed that she is still struggling with fatigue and "brain fog" after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The ballroom dancer told HELLO! it had been a struggle to rehearse the fast numbers with her dance partner Cody Rigsby due to the effects of the virus.

Cheryl shared a picture of the pair together over Christmas

"When people say they are fatigued or have brain fog, it's a real thing," she shared, "it just felt like the first stages of the flu and it turned into losing my taste and smell which soon came back - but it was once I started getting my heart rate up, that's when I could feel [the COVID effects]."

"When we went live Monday at 5pm I was totally fine to do it that once, but it's the back to back to back of rehearsals [that's hard] for me," she continued.

Cody and Cheryl became the first dance partners in Dancing with the Stars history to perform remotely and separately after both testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in September.

As a result of their diagnosis, their routine in week two was judged based on their rehearsal, while they performed separately from their own homes on Britney Night.

