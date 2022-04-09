Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke praised by fans as she shares risque picture Cheryl reminded fans to stay cool as the temperature heats up

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke has shared a risque new selfie with fans calling on them to "stay cool" during an unseasonably hot April in Los Angeles.

The dancer, who recently split from her husband Matthew Lawrence, posed topless for the snap as she was pampered ahead of an appearance on a podcast panel. "Good hair day. Thanks Kelsey!" she captioned the post thanking her hairstylist, before adding: "Also, stay cool, LA - it’s HOT today."

WATCH: Cheryl Burke reveals she will be dancing remotely with Cody Rigsby

"Beyond stunning," commented one pal as others complimented her on her confidence and beauty.

She later shared pictures from the event, showing that she wore a wide-leg blue pantsuit with a cape-style white blazer.

"Had the honor of sitting on a panel with Steve Hein, Jennie Garth and Will Pearson (COO, @iheartpodcast Network) for @thinkla. We talked through the role of podcasting in entertainment and what the future of this medium likes," she shared.

Cheryl broke her silence at the end of February as she shared the news that she and Matthew had ended their marriage.

Cheryl shared this snap with fans

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the 37-year-old shared on social media with fans, a day after the news broke.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me," she added.

Cheryl and Matthew wed in 2019

Cheryl and Matthew, 42, wed in May 2019 after meeting in 2006 when she was paired with his brother Joey Lawrence on the hit competition show.

They dated for a year but then ended things before reuniting 10 years later in 2017.

Cheryl filed for divorce on 18 February, and the court documents seen by Us Weekly reveal their separation date has been listed at 7 January; Cheryl cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

