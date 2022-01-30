Derek Hough hints at wanting to expand his family with girlfriend Hayley Erbert The Dancing with the Stars judge lives in California

Derek Hough lives an idyllic life in California with his long-time girlfriend Hayley Erbert, and the pair often share glimpses of it with fans online.

MORE: Derek Hough makes candid comment about engagement plans to Hayley Erbert

Most recently, the Dancing with the Stars judge took to Instagram to share a cute photo of a puppy dressed up in a hat, alongside an inspiring message about new adventures.

The picture sparked a mass response from his followers, including Hayley, who responded: "Is this your way of saying we should get another puppy?!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Derek Hough opens up about Covid diagnosis

Fans were quick to reply to Hayley's response, with one writing: "I think it is!" while another wrote: "Yes I think it is! Bring on more cuteness!" A third added: "I say it is!!"

MORE: Derek Hough shares health update following Covid-19 battle

MORE: Derek Hough supported by Hayley Erbert as he details Covid recovery

In the caption, Derek had written: "Young at heart and ready for adventure! I have to remind myself in times when I feel overwhelmed to breathe, smile, be grateful, don't take myself too seriously, be playful and remember that life is an adventure meant to be filled with challenges to push us and help us grow.

"So grab your hat, tilt it down just a little, look ahead and say 'Bring it on'… oh yeah and the whip, don’t forget the whip."

Derek Hough's photo of a puppy had the best reaction from girlfriend Hayley Erbert

Derek and Hayley have a puppy called Luna who regularly appears on their social media accounts.

MORE: Derek Hough tests positive for Covid - see emotional statement

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share exciting update from Las Vegas

The post followed shortly after a video the professional dancers had shared which showed them making statements about the year 2022, by throwing sticks across the room to see if they landed into a pot.

Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert

Many statements, including: "I'm going to ask Hayley to marry me," and "We're going to have two babies," much to the delight of fans who are often asking the couple about marriage plans.

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert inundated with engagement comments in latest loved-up photo

MORE: Derek Hough reveals relationship milestone with girlfriend Hayley Erbert

"I was expecting you to bust out a ring after that shot! What a sweet couple," one fan wrote in response to the wedding remark, while another wrote: "Time to put a ring on it and start making beautiful babies!" A third added: "I think you're already engaged, privately. Wishing you happiness always." A fourth remarked: "I hope the engagement is true this year."

Fans are anticipating engagement news from the couple in the near future

Derek and Hayley have been dating since 2015 after meeting on Dancing with the Stars.

SEE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert showcase transformations you never saw coming

MORE: Exclusive: DWTS' Derek Hough reveals surprising way he and Hayley Erbert have been brought closer together

Gushing over his other half in an interview with ET in 2018, Derek said of Hayley: "She's grounded. She's really, really grounded – just really down to earth, and just has a good heart and a beautiful soul."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.