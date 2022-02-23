Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie causes a stir with video you'll want to see The country music couple have three children

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw aren't the only stars in their family! The couple are proud parents to a trio of daughters and their oldest is earning legions of her own loyal fans too.

Gracie McGraw, 24, left fans urging her to compete on Dancing with the Stars after she posted a video of herself showing off her quirky moves on social media.

The star - who has pursued a career in acting and singing - recorded a fun video of herself dancing inside her home while carrying a mug of tea.

In the cheeky footage, Gracie proved she's got rhythm as she shimmied and swayed to the bossa nova jazz playing in the background.

Her fans adored the glimpse into Gracie's life and commented: "You need to go on Dancing with the Stars girl," as another agreed and wrote: "Yes."

Others wrote: "Keep dancing Gracie! You made me smile today and I thank you," and, "your personality is so awesome! Let's dance."

Fans said Gracie should compete on Dancing with the Stars

Faith and Tim have two daughters, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, and they're all incredibly close.

Tim opened up about how quickly his girls have grown up in an interview with Leo Edit last year.

"It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he said. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."

Faith and Tim have three daughters

He also told People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

