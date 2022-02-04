Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars' Sharna Burgess expecting their first child together Brian Austin Green is father to four sons

Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child together.

The pair were pictured in Hawaii where they are currently on vacation, and Sharna put her baby bump on display for the maternity shoot, which saw the 36-year-old dancer bare her growing belly in a white bikini. Brian, 48, rocked a salmon-colored tee, with floral shorts and a straw hat.

Brian is already father to three children with ex-wife Megan Fox; five-year-old son Journey, seven-year-old Bodhi and Noah, nine. He is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from a former romance.

Brian and Sharna began dating in October 2020 and were paired together on the ABC dancing show when Brian was a celebrity contestant. He was eliminated early on in a shock double elimination.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in October 2021, and Brian thanked the dancer for "accepting me in a way I've never been loved before".

In her own social media post, Sharna admitted that her "whole world changed" since meeting Brian, adding: "You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of."

Brian lives in Malibu, California with his three sons.

Sharna moved in very quickly due to the pandemic, previously telling People: "We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has an open-plan dining room, and a sleek green kitchen featuring forest green cupboards, steel appliances and patterned black and white splashback tiles.

The doting dad's home has a large swimming pool with stones lining the patio area while greenery surrounded the white fences.

He has also been building a vegetable garden that sits on a patch of grass accessed via a set of stone steps.