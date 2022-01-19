David Furnish sends fans wild with new photo of Elton John ahead of farewell tour The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour begins this month

David Furnish has delighted his followers by sharing a new picture of Elton John back on stage ahead of his farewell tour, which kicks off on Wednesday in New Orleans.

Exclusive: David Furnish gives update on Elton John's health as he isolates ahead of surgery

Fans of the star have had to wait at least two years to see Elton begin his final worldwide tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

"Getting back in the groove @eltonjohn #EltonFarewellTour," remarked doting husband David alongside a snap, which showed the superstar belting out a tune as David watched on.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: "Not long now until I see my hero perform." Another remarked: "This picture makes me happyyy!!!" A third person said: "Back at it! We love to see it."

Elton, 74, announced his final set of performances, titled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - The Final Tour, in 2018, and had planned to take his music around the world one final time. However, due to the pandemic and ongoing health issues, the tour was pushed back on various occasions.

David shared this candid snap of Elton

Speaking at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards back in October, David divulged: "[Elton's] hip is quite sore. He's been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows.

"But your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited," he continued.

"Then he'll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he'll be happier."

The singer had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe last year, followed by US shows in 2022, but said a fall on a hard surface earlier this year has left him in "considerable pain and discomfort".

