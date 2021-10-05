David Furnish gives update on Elton John's health as he isolates ahead of surgery - EXCLUSIVE The singer sustained a hip injury earlier this year

David Furnish has shared an update on husband Sir Elton John's health following his recent hip injury, which has forced him to pull out of numerous events and tour dates.

The Canadian filmmaker, who has been married to the singer since 2005, was in attendance at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards at the Corinthia London on Tuesday.

After the couple were awarded The Divine Inspiration Award for their fight against AIDS, David revealed that Elton was sadly unable to attend the star-studded ceremony with him as he is isolating ahead of surgery.

Sharing an update on his husband's recovery, he told HELLO!: "He's good. He's in pain. His hip is quite sore. He's been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows.

"But your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited," he continued. "Then he'll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he'll be happier."

Sir Elton John and David Furnish were named Divine Inspiration of the Year

Back on 16 September, Elton took to social media to announce that following a nasty fall, he has been forced to delay his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until 2023.

The 74-year-old singer had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year, followed by US shows in 2022, but said a fall on a hard surface earlier this year has left him in "considerable pain and discomfort".

Elton sustained a hip injury earlier this year

As for what winning the award meant to the couple, David said that it was "incredible", adding that the gong will sit "pride of place" in his and Elton's kitchen.

He gushed: "Sitting at the lunch today, all the people that you are honouring are real heroes. If everybody just did one thing in the same spirit of what the people you've honored today have done our world would be such an even better place."

This isn't the first time Elton's health has affected one of his tours. Last year, he was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia just hours before going on stage and in February of this year he cancelled two of his shows so that he could rest.

