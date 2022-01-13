Sir Elton John and David Furnish's son poses with his insane birthday cake! The couple are parents to two boys

It was a big week in Sir Elton John and David Furnish's home. On 11 January, their youngest son Elijah marked his ninth birthday – and now fans have been given a sneak peek inside the celebrations.

David, who has been with Elton since 1993, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of Elijah's birthday cake – and it's incredible.

The little boy is clearly a big fan of The Simpsons; his cake is in the form of Bart Simpson and even features the donuts that dad Homer is so obsessed with. Elijah's name has been included in red icing, along with his age, while nine candles sit on top of Bart's head.

Elijah himself is just visible at the top of the photo; Elton and David very rarely share pictures of their two boys and will frequently hide their faces from view.

Elijah celebrated his birthday with an incredible Simpsons cake

Sir Elton, 74, and David, 59, welcomed son Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

The couple are devoted parents, with the musician previously crediting his sons for changing "everything about my life".

Sir Elton and David with their sons, Zachary and Elijah

"I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record," he told The Mirror.

In a separate interview with the Guardian, Sir Elton spoke further about the couple's approach to parenting their boys. "I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life," he confessed. "David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen.

The couple have been together since 1993

"They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars.

"And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."

