11 adorable photos of Elton John's sons with husband David Furnish The singer is dad to two boys – see the sweet pics

We don't often see photos of Elton John's children, but when we do it's a real treat! The singer shares two sons, Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10, with his husband David Furnish.

Elton has previously opened up about his plans to step back from performing to spend more time with his children, telling NME: "I will do records and I'll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I've had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys."

WATCH: Elton's sons can ski like pros

See 11 rare photos of Elton and David's children here…

With Lady Gaga!

Elton shared this very cool photo in March 2022 of his sons, their dad David and the stunning Lady Gaga!

Matching robes!

Back in August last year, Elton shared this fun snap of his family all wearing matching Versace robes with their names on the back.

He wrote: "Grazie mille @donatella_versace. Thank you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo."

Back to school

Zachary and Elijah looked so smart wearing their school uniforms in this photo shared by dad David on his Instagram page. David posted: "And off they go… @eltonjohn #BackToSchool."

Football time

A big football fan, Elton has shared his love of the game with his sons and they all got involved watching England play in Euro 2020.

"Come on England!!!!" wrote Elton as he watched alongside his boys.

Easter egg hunting

It was a fun Easter for Zachary and Elijah when their parents put on an egg hunt for them in their huge garden. Elton said: "Easter egg hunt completed. Happy Easter Everyone @davidfurnish."

Meeting a kangaroo

Aw, we adore this picture of Zachary and Elijah petting a kangaroo.

Elton wrote: "Australia, you have stolen our family’s heart. We’ve been residents here since the end of November and we are sad to say goodbye. We want to say huge thank you to EVERYONE who has welcomed our family so warmly. From the waves at Bondi Beach to the breathtaking beauty of the Great Barrier Reef, our sons have learned so much about this beautiful country. It’s been the trip of a lifetime and an experience we will treasure and never forget."

Snorkelling together

David posted this fun photo on his social media, writing: "No trip to Australia is complete without taking in the magical beauty of the Great Barrier Reef. The boys and I had the best weekend ever."

Boys on bikes

David shared this cool snap of himself with Zachary and Elijah on bikes for Father's Day. Looks like the family had a blast celebrating.

Attending a movie premiere

The boys all looked so smart when they went to the premiere of Sherlock Gnomes back in 2018 in London's Leicester Square.

A night out in LA

What little cuties! Zachary and Elijah got dressed up in black tie with their dads for the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party back in 2015.

On the HELLO! cover

An extremely rare photo of Zachary and Elijah when the family graced our cover to celebrate HELLO!'s 30 year anniversary.

Elton posted on his Instagram: "Happy 30th to @hellomaguk! Thank you for helping @ejaf with the proceeds of this article, as we shared this joyful moment with the world. #HELLO30 #family #happybirthday."

