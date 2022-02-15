Janette Manrara turned up the heat on Valentine's Day. The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a risqué snapshot showing her and husband Aljaz Skorjanec – and fans went wild.

The photo shows the couple wearing nothing but jeans. They are stood in an embrace with their arms around each other as they gaze out into the distance. "Happy Valentine's Day my love…," Janette captioned the image.

WATCH: Go behind the scenes with Janette and Aljaz

A huge number of her followers left flame and love heart eyes emojis – including Scarlett Moffatt, Max George and fellow dancer Nancy Xu. "Beautiful Couple! Happy Valentine's Day guys, have a lovely day," another follower wrote, while a second added: "HVD! Couple goals! My fave people."

Janette, 38, and Aljaz, 31, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in July this year having tied the knot in not one, not two, but three wedding ceremonies. The couple said 'I do' in front of friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

Janette shared a risque snapshot to mark Valentine's Day

In interviews with HELLO! magazine, the couple have spoken openly about their hopes of starting a family.

Speaking in January 2021, Janette shared: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time.'

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.”

She continued: "We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

