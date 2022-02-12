Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with tribute to both the ladies in his life The pro dancer marked a special occasion on Instagram

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec has melted hearts after sharing an incredibly sweet tribute to two very important ladies in his life.

The 31-year-old professional dancer is gearing up for the very last Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour dates this weekend, which will see the professional dancers and their partners descend on the O2 Arena in London for five shows across three days.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the first London show, Aljaz shared a photo of himself snuggled up to wife Janette Manrara as they enjoyed some downtime between rehearsals - but dedicated his caption to both Janette and his Strictly 2021 partner Sara Davies.

"My missis is hosting 5 shows at the @TheO2London this weekend while I am dancing with a ballroom QUEEN.. LIFE IS GOOD!" he wrote.

Both Janette and Sara took to the comment section below to react to Aljaz's sweet words. While the Dragons' Den star gushed: "You are so cute! Love you both to pieces!" the It Takes Two host kept it short and sweet, writing: "Love u," followed by a heart emoji.

Aljaz's other friends and fans were also quick to react. Dan Walker, who is sadly sitting out of the live tour, wrote: "Beautiful," and fellow pro dancer Nancy Xu added a string of heart-eye emojis.

Back in January, Janette herself shared a sweet snap of the pair sharing an intimate moment on the Strictly stage. Posting a photo of the pair locking lips while donning glamorous costumes, Janette wrote: "On the road together again."

The dancer was flooded with praise from fans who filled the comments section with heart emojis. One fan wrote: "You pair are so so adorable," while another added: "Oh wow, you two are just perfect."

