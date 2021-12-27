Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara celebrate baby milestone with heartwarming post This is so cute!

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have been enjoying some much-needed family time recently – and now, the couple have shared a very special milestone their baby niece, Tisa, reached over the holiday period.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with adorable baby video after family reunion

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aljaz posted a series of photos of his loved ones celebrating Tisa being christened, which meant Aljaz and his wife Janette were not only auntie and uncle, but had become godparents, too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz and Janette snuggle up for cute date night

One photo saw Aljaz and Janette holding the adorable baby in front of a celebratory cake, while another snap saw the two Strictly Come Dancing stars holding Tisa as the baptism was taking place.

Aljaz was clearly a proud godfather and wrote in the caption: "Christening of our little Tisa today. Family time is everything! Proud of becoming her godfather and godmother."

Plenty of followers immediately shared their delight at the photos. One person wrote in response: "May today be a wonderful and joyous day for your gorgeous little Tisa. Lots of love," as a second said: "Congratulations to the best godfather and godmother."

MORE: Janette Manrara breaks silence on intimate Strictly final dance with Aljaz Skorjanec

MORE: Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis makes deaf rights plea ahead of Christmas

Aljaz and Janette joined their baby neice Tisa for her Christening

A third added: "Awww bless you both, I'll keep my fingers crossed that one day it'll be your turn real soon xx."

It's been an emotional holiday season for Aljaz and Janette as the pair have been, until very recently, unable to travel back to Slovenia during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

But last week, the 31-year-old could be seen breaking down in tears in an emotional video shot by his wife as he finally reunited with his sister Lara after two years. Aljaz and his family then went home for a good home-cooked lunch and time with his parents.

"Two years and a new baby niece later but cuddles and love all around for the next few weeks," wrote Janette as she shared the video to social media.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.