Katy Perry taken aback by very surprising audition during American Idol premiere The singing competition show returned for its 20th season

Katy Perry was left absolutely stunned at the top of the power-packed American Idol season premiere with an unexpected performance.

The three judges, Katy, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, were joined by Normandy, a young woman and gamer with a voice that instantly caught their attention.

Her baby-like girlish affectation instantly charmed the judges, along with her kitten-shaped slippers and gigantic carrot purse.

The contestant mentioned in her introduction that she often struggled with being taken seriously due to her child-like nature and high-pitched voice.

However, as she sang the first notes to Tina Turner's Proud Mary, she revealed a much deeper and huskier singing voice, leaving Katy taken aback.

"[expletive] this y'all, I'm out of here. I will not be set up," she said as she hilariously walked off set at the surprise, leaving Lionel surprised and Luke in stitches.

Katy was left stunned by Normandy's audition

"What the heck just happened," Lionel wondered as they both started calling for Katy to return.

"Is she gonna come back? I knew that was going to happen! I can sing Mary Had a Little Lamb if you want," Normandy worriedly asked, referencing a song that Katy mentioned she initially thought she'd sing.

She eventually did return to her seat to watch Normandy's full performance, transfixed, even asking her to take on a rendition of Adele's Set Fire to the Rain.

Eventually, her story and surprising command over her voice won out over the judges, even a largely confused Katy, who all gave her three yeses and sent her to the Hollywood Round.

The judges and host Ryan Seacrest returned for American Idol's landmark 20th season

The show's premiere episode marked a major milestone, as it opened the landmark 20th season of the long-running singing competition show.

Katy, Luke, and Lionel returned for their fifth go around as judges, joining the likes of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Ellen DeGeneres.

