American Idol's Ryan Seacrest's famous ex-girlfriends revealed

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, 47, is happily loved-up with his girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige, 24, – but the TV star is no stranger to dating beautiful women.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host was first romantically linked to the Texas-born brunette in May 2021 following the breakdown of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor. Ryan hasn't commented on the couple's relationship, but they have been spotted together in New York on several outings.

Ryan hasn't always been so coy about his romances and has spoken in the past about his girlfriends and why he has never popped the question to any of them. "I love the idea [of getting married]," he once explained to Live co-host Kelly Ripa.

"I know you’re going to ask me of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing … I figure the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in, and not screw it up."

Ryan is now dating model Aubrey Paige

While he may not be ready to get married just yet, reports claim that he has met Aubrey's family and the couple are "very happy together". With the potential for marriage on the cards, let's look back at some of Ryan's famous ex-girlfriends…

Shayna Taylor

Ryan and Shayna dated on-and-off for years

Ryan and Shayna were on-and-off for years before finally calling it quits on their relationship in June 2020. A representative for Ryan revealed to People at the time that he and Shayna ended their "romantic relationship amicably," but "remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple".

They first got together in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends and dated for nearly a year before splitting in late 2014. They reunited in 2016 and dated for three years before splitting for a second time in February 2019.

Months later, they rekindled their romance for a third time, walking the red carpet together at the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Gala, before breaking up for good less than a year later.

Following the split, Shayna posted a quote on her Instagram, which read: "You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work or get them to commit to you if they're not ready to show up."

Julianne Hough

Julianne was Ryan's most high-profile relationship

Ryan's most high-profile relationship was with former Dancing with the Stars professional and actress, Julianne Hough. The former couple started dating in 2010 but split three years later. Following the demise of their romance, Julianne revealed to Redbook in 2014: "Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right.

"I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers."

She added: "I needed to be perfect. But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?"

Hilary Cruz

Ryan dated former Miss Teen USA for less than a year

Ryan was linked to former Miss Teen USA, Hilary Cruz in June 2015 after they met through friends at his 40th birthday party. The pair were photographed together on several different occasions, and the model was even seen supporting Ryan at the American Idol season 14 finale.

Their romance was short-lived because by late 2016, he was back with Shayna.

Teri Hatcher

Ryan and Teri went on one date

In 2006, Ryan was spotted kissing Desperate Housewives star, Teri Hatcher. However, their romance wasn't meant to be as Teri revealed months later that Ryan had ended their romance before it even really began, telling her over the phone: "I don’t think I can do this with you".

"I haven’t seen him since that day," she added. Recalling their failed date years later, Teri said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2011: "We got set up on a blind date by a friend. It was years ago.

"It’s fine. He's fine. He's great. I think I wore jeans and like a T-shirt and a sweater, it was kind of a rainy day. He’s a smart guy, an interesting guy."

Shana Wall

Ryan and Shana are still close friends

Ryan dated actress and model Shana Wall from 2003 to 2005, with the couple putting on a loved-up display at the 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards.

They sparked reconciliation rumors in 2016 after they were photographed out together arm-in-arm. However, just months later, Ryan got back together with Shayna.

