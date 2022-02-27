Luke Bryan cheered on by fans as he shares heartfelt message ahead of American Idol The American Idol judge is incredibly talented!

Luke Bryan has had the time of his life performing in Las Vegas of late, but like all good things, it's come to an end.

Luckily for the American Idol star, he will be back in June, but that didn't stop him from paying a heartfelt tribute to his time there so far.

Following his last show on Saturday, the music icon posted a montage of video clips from the experience at Resort World, including photos of him meeting his fans.

VIDEO: Luke Bryan calls on fans for help after incident in Las Vegas

Alongside it, he wrote: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas… it might be the last night of my first run at @resortworldlv, but I'll be back soon! See y'all there."

Fans were quick to show their support for the country singer, with one writing: "Just WOW!" while another wrote: "You were awesome! Hope there are many more nights in Vegas." A third added: "Your show was so awesome, I so want to see you again in June!"

Luke Bryan bid farewell to Las Vegas - for now - ahead of the start of American Idol

Luke will be back in June, where he will kick off his Las Vegas residency again, but for now, he will be busy working alongside his co-judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as the new series of American Idol kicks off on Sunday night.

The trio will be on the lookout for the next big name in music, on the show that has seen the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Carrie Underwood carve out successful careers.

Luke will be seen on American Idol from Sunday alongside fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

Joining the judges is long-term host Ryan Seacrest, as the show celebrate its special 20th series. Some things will be different this time around though, including the noticeable absence of mentor Bobby Bones.

Executive producer Megan Wolflick recently told Parade that while there are no plans to replace Bobby, a whole host of familiar faces from past shows are set to make an appearance to offer their advice to this year's contestants.

The country star has a legion of fans

"There's not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be learning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition, so lots of those familiar faces, who America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we are very, very excited and our alum are excited to give back," Katy said.

