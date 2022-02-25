Katy Perry looks unreal in all-leather outfit The American Idol judge stepped out in LA on Thursday

Katy Perry won rave reviews from her fans after rocking up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in head-to-toe leather on Thursday.

The American Idol judge looked incredible in a low-cut, cropped top and matching high-waisted pants that accentuated her trim waist and flashed a hint of her toned stomach. Katy elongated her lean legs with a pair of platform peep-toe heels.

Keeping the rest of her look relatively simple, the Firework singer accessorized with elaborate drop earrings and wore her raven locks up in a messy bun with curled pieces pulled out to frame her face.

Sharing some photos of her eye-catching ensemble on Instagram, Katy was inundated with complimentary messages from her fans. Many labeled the mom-of-one "gorgeous" and a "goddess", while others called her "literally breathtaking".

One follower wrote: "It's Katy's world and we're all just living in it." Another said: "Serving so hard OMG!"

Katy looked gorgeous in her leather outfit

Katy was joined on the show by her American Idol co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to promote the upcoming 20th season of the singing competition, which premieres Sunday on ABC.

The trio have been doing the rounds ahead of the new season, with Katy serving up head-turning looks all week.

On Wednesday, she looked incredible in a snakeskin ensemble, featuring a lime green crop-top that showed off her toned abs and a matching set of brown pants and a jacket, for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Katy donned a chic snakeskin ensemble for a press day

Sharing a closer peek at the outfit on Instagram, Katy wrote: "You can do it put your back in 2/22/22 it."

Katy's fans went wild for her daring look and took to the comments to deem her shots "hot" with flame emojis galore.

"Loved seeing this up close," one fan commented, with another saying: "SLAY MY LIFE," and a third added: "WAS THE ASSIGNMENT BODY, FACE OR OUTFIT? WE WILL NEVER KNOW CUZ U SLAYED ALL OF IT PERFECTLY."

