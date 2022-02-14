Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom mark double celebration on memorable day The celebrity couple are doting parents to daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have more than one reason to celebrate on Monday!

The celebrity couple are not only marking Valentine's Day, but another memorable milestone that's close to their heart – the day they got engaged.

It was back in 2019 that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor asked the award-winning singer to marry him, and it wasn't long before they shared the celebratory news with their fans.

VIDEO: Katy Perry cares for daughter Daisy Dove

The American Idol judge has an eye-catching cluster ring, which creates a flower, and appears to be a ruby with eight clear diamonds as the petals.

The couple's love of flowers has since been further evident, with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy.

Katy and Orlando were due to get married in Japan while Katy was pregnant, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their plans.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019

At the time, she told the The Mirror: "You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

It is not known when the couple will rearrange their nuptials, but Katy has previously revealed that they are both of the same view when it comes to getting married, telling Stellar magazine: "It's not about the party, it's about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard."

The celebrity couple share daughter Daisy Dove

On Sunday, the couple – who are fairly private - made a rare public appearance together at the Super Bowl. It looked like they had a wonderful time together, and Orlando shared a selfie of them at the event on Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

It's set to be a busy time for the pair too with their respective jobs, in particular Katy, who will be reprising her role as a judge on American Idol in just a few weeks, where she will join her co-star Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to help scout the next star.

