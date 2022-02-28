Demi Moore supports daughter Scout Willis as she announces new single The Charlie's Angels star has three daughters

Demi Moore took to Instagram to share her pride in middle daughter Scout Willis, 30, as she revealed some very exciting news.

She posted a video featuring a teaser for Scout's upcoming second single, Shouldn't I Be, which featured her posing in a series of stunning looks.

Scout wore a 20s style dress with dangling feathered detailing and crystal trims, similar to Cher's iconic Bob Mackie creation, as well as a white dress with chainmail on the side sporting a bloody nose.

She also posed in a risqué chainmail ensemble, featuring a top that barely covered her up and a skirt with appliques, a sword, and a bob hairstyle, that also featured as the single art.

Demi wrote a loving caption for her daughter, saying: "So proud of @scoutlaruewillis - releasing her second single 'Shouldn't I Be' on March 4. This one is so special and brave… and can't wait for you all to hear."

Demi championed her daughter ahead of her big release

Many of the Ghost actress' fans took to her comments to gush over her daughter and express their excitement for the new release, with one saying: "WOW, BRAVO [applause emoji] and best of luck and success to Scout LaRue."

A second added: "So many levels of beauty here," with a third also writing: "Such a beautiful and talented being so glad I got to be a part of this magic."

Scout herself took to social media to share the personal story behind her upcoming release, saying: "To me 'Shouldn't I Be' is a song poised on the knife's edge between old patterns of self judgment and the joyful clarity of letting them all go.

She continued: "This song was borne of a journaling session that led me to scrawl the words 'should I be braver? Better? Taller? Should I be more beautiful?'

Scout revealed the inspiration behind her second single

"I am so excited to know what you hear in this song and what it brings up for you!! On March 4th meet the 3 archetypes of 'Shouldn't I Be' The Martyr, The Queen, and The Demon."

